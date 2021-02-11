Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,886,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $161.32 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

