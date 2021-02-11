Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

