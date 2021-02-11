Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

