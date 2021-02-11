Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 388 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

