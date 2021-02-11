Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRGNF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

