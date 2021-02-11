Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 14180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

