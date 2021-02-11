Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. 23,239,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 8,396,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 476,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

