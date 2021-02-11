PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PACW stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $102,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

