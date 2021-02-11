Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $132.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.70 million and the highest is $140.90 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $429.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.38 million to $429.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $533.10 million, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $554.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,360 shares of company stock worth $4,205,802 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the period.

PCRX stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

