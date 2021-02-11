Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Update

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 83,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,012. Orogen Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Orogen Royalties alerts:

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.