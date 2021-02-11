Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Update

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 83,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,012. Orogen Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About Orogen Royalties
Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.