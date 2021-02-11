ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 6.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

