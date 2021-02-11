O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $555.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $456.47 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

