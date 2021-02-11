O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $25.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.93. 24,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

