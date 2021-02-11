Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 14.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Orange by 265.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 5.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.