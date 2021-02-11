Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Up 16.9%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was up 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 63,877,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 44,048,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Oragenics news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,115. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

