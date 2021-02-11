Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

