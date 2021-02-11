Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

