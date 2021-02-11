OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. 6,414,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,086,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 361,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.