OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. 6,414,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,086,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 361,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
