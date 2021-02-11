Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

