OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

