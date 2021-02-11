OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $723,400.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 123,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $540.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.