OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 7,224 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.