OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 7,224 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
