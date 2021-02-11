OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.53.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.