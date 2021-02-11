OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

