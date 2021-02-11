Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.33. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 572,855 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The stock has a market cap of $239.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

