Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.24 and traded as low as $19.35. Olympus shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 117,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

