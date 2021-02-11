Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.33

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 27886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 222,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

