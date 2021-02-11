OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

