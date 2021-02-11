Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.