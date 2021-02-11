Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $373.00 million and $120.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

