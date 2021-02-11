Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Shares Gap Down to $2,746.00

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,746.00, but opened at $2,630.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,695.00, with a volume of 550,373 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.32 billion and a PE ratio of -145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,551.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,419.83.

In other Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, with a total value of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,738 shares of company stock worth $10,010,704.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

