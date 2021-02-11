Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Up 10.3%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) was up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 5,141,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,166,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

