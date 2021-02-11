Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $5.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 427,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.