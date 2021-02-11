Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $241.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

