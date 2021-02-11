Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 122,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

