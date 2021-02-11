Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

