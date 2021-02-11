Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $751.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

