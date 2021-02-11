Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 32 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $924.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.80. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

