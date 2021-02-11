Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 266 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $25,348,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

