Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 123 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.