Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 117 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.97. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

