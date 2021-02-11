Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $255.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,183 shares of company stock valued at $90,140,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

