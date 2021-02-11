Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,616 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Zynex worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

