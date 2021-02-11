Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $373.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,572 shares of company stock worth $84,843,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

