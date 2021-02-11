O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.