Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0007

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,673.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

