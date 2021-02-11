Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.29 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NUAN opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 492.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

