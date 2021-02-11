Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.342-1.382 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,645. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

