Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $9.19 on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 36,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

