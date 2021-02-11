Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.06.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

